World Liberty Financial Us Delegation Meets Field Marshal Asim Munir

RAWALPINDI – A high-level delegation of World Liberty Financial from the United States, led by renowned global fintech company CEO Zachary Witkoff, met Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir to discuss promoting financial inclusion and strengthening cross-border digital financial systems.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the meeting reflected the growing interest of international private investment groups in Pakistan’s evolving economic landscape.

The statement said the meeting also highlighted increasing global confidence in Pakistan’s fintech sector, with discussions focused on advancing financial inclusion and reinforcing cross-border digital financial infrastructure.

It was further stated that Zachary Witkoff underscored Pakistan’s vast economic potential and appreciated the leadership’s efforts to promote future technologies. He noted that by adopting modern technology, Pakistan could effectively harness its economic capabilities.

According to the ISPR, Field Marshal Asim Munir welcomed the delegation, termed the exchange of views as positive, and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to providing a conducive environment for economic stability, investor confidence, and the responsible participation of the private sector in national development.