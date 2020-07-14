Three Pakistani soldiers martyred in Balochistan terrorist attack
09:49 PM | 14 Jul, 2020
RAWALPINDI – Three soldiers embraced martyrdom while eight others including an officer sustained injuries in an attack in Panjgur Balochistan, said military’s media wing on Tuesday.
Terrorists opened firing when the security forces were on routine patrolling party near Gichak valley at Kahan.
Five injured soldiers are in critical condition.
The injured soldiers have been evacuated to CMH Quetta.
