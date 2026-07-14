Islamabad’s roof top restaurant eyes return to Margalla Hills after FCC Landmark ruling

ISLAMABAD – The famous roof top hill restaurant announced plans to return to Margalla Hills after Federal Constitutional Court (FCC) overturned Supreme Court’s 2024 ruling that led to demolition of restaurants operating inside Margalla Hills National Park.

While La Montana publicly announced to return, the future of Monal, Gloria Jean’s and the other affected restaurants will ultimately depend on fresh judicial decisions and regulatory approvals.

Despite the announcement, the restaurant’s comeback will remain subject to the outcome of pending legal proceedings and regulatory approvals. It comes days after Federal Constitutional Court (FCC) ovetuerned Supreme Court’s 2024 ruling that led to closure and demolition of restaurants operating inside the Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP), including Monal, La Montana and Gloria Jean’s.

FCC accepted appeals filed by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI), reopened the legal battle over commercial activity in the protected national park and revived hopes for businesses that were forced to shut down nearly two years ago.

Soon after the verdict, La Montana announced plans to return to the Margalla Hills, calling the ruling as a historic legal victory. In a social media statement, the restaurant said it intended to rebuild at its former Pir Sohawa site and once again welcome visitors to the iconic hilltop location.

The restaurants had operated under leases granted by the CDA, with La Montana’s lease dating back to 2006. However, those leases later became the subject of prolonged litigation that culminated in the Supreme Court’s landmark 2024 judgment.

The apex court had ruled that commercial establishments inside the Margalla Hills National Park were incompatible with the area’s protected environmental status. It ordered Monal, La Montana, Gloria Jean’s and other businesses to vacate the premises, stating that conservation of the national park must take precedence over commercial interests.

The case has remained one of Pakistan’s most closely followed legal battles, drawing sharp debate between environmental advocates seeking stronger protection for the Margalla Hills and business owners arguing for their contractual and property rights.

With the FCC sending the dispute back to the lower courts, the final chapter is yet to be written. For now, La Montana has made its intentions clear, while the fate of Monal, Gloria Jean’s and other former establishments will hinge on future judicial decisions and regulatory approvals.