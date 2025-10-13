Historic Gaza ceasefire deal signed by Egypt, Turkey, Qatar, and US

SHARM AL-SHEIKH: Egypt, Turkey, Qatar, and the United States have signed a ceasefire agreement for Gaza.

Speaking at the ceremony, US President Donald Trump said the Gaza peace accord would bring stability to the Middle East.

Trump called it a historic day, describing the Gaza peace agreement as a major achievement made possible through the cooperation of friendly nations.

He praised Egypt’s key role in the deal and lauded the tireless efforts of the Qatari Emir.

Trump also thanked President Erdoğan, calling him “a great leader with the best army in the world” and expressing gratitude for his friendship.

The US president emphasized that lasting peace and stability in the Middle East are the goal and pledged joint efforts for Gaza’s reconstruction.

He added that the document includes detailed provisions related to Gaza, making it a comprehensive agreement.

Trump noted that the Gaza accord was one of the most difficult tasks, expressing hope that the new deal between Israel and Hamas would be durable.

He further stated that the issue of returning the remains of Israeli hostages remains unresolved, but the U.S. will assist in their recovery efforts in Gaza.