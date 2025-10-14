Madagascar in Turmoil as President flees amid youth uprising and Army Mutiny

ANTANANARIVO – Madagascar’s President Andry Rajoelina became the latest country head who escaped on French military plane after weeks of explosive protests over corruption, failing public services, and widespread frustration among the nation’s youth.

The crisis escalated when an elite army unit, Capsat, mutinied and openly joined the Gen Z-led demonstrations demanding Rajoelina’s resignation. The president described the uprising as an “attempted coup” after the unit encouraged fellow soldiers to defy orders and back the protesters. His evacuation reportedly followed negotiations with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Madagascar Protest

Arrests on the streets of Madagascar, as Gen Z protestors accuse those in power of failing to manage basic resources, blaming it for the economy and widespread poverty. And now after weeks of protests, thousands – many of them students, gathered, calling for the president to… pic.twitter.com/83LXOFN6PJ — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) October 14, 2025

Thousands of protesters flooded Antananarivo, chanting for the president to step down. “We want him out, and we want real change,” said 24-year-old law student Finaritra Manitra Andrianamelasoa. “Only then can we think about elections and a future leader.”

What began as demonstrations over water and electricity shortages quickly spiraled into a nationwide revolt against corruption, mismanagement, and rising inequality. By Monday, troops aligned with protesters had seized control of the paramilitary gendarmerie, signaling a stunning shift in the balance of power.

Colonel Michael Randrianirina, speaking from an armored vehicle, demanded that Rajoelina and top officials “leave power immediately,” adding, “Do we call this a coup? I don’t know yet.”

Madagascar has a turbulent history of political upheaval, including multiple coups since independence from France in 1960. Rajoelina first rose to power after a 2009 coup and was re-elected in 2023 amid a controversial opposition boycott.

The UK Foreign Office has warned of escalating violence and looting across the country, urging travelers to avoid all non-essential travel.