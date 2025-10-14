Pakistan elected to UN Human Rights Council for 2026-28 term

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has been elected to the UN Human Rights Council for the term 2026-28 with an overwhelming majority.

In a statement on X today, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar expressed profound gratitude to all UN member states for their support.

He said Pakistan’s election is a recognition of its strong credentials and contributions in strengthening the global human rights framework.

The Deputy Prime Minister reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to work with the international community on the basis of tolerance, respect, universality, consensus-building, and engagement.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has expressed pleasure over Pakistan’s election as member of the UN Human Rights Council for the term 2026-28.

In a statement, he said Pakistan’s election to the Council reflects its effective role in the United Nations

The Prime Minister reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to work actively in the Council for promotion of human rights around the world.