Saudi Arabia ends ‘Kafeel’ requirement in latest visa update for October 2025

In an effort to attract skilled expatriates and investors, Saudi Arabia has introduced significant updates to its Premium Residency scheme, effective from October 2025.

The program provides foreign nationals with the freedom to live, work, and run businesses in the Kingdom without the need for a local sponsor or “kafeel.”

The Premium Residency scheme offers two types of residency:

Permanent Residency: Available for a one-time fee of SAR 800,000 (approximately USD 213,000), this residency provides indefinite stay in Saudi Arabia.

Renewable Residency: This option costs SAR 100,000 (about USD 26,700) annually and offers a renewable residency for individuals who wish to live and work in the Kingdom for extended periods.

Premium Residency Scheme Benefits

Foreign nationals who obtain Premium Residency will enjoy a range of exclusive benefits, including:

No sponsor required

Property ownership within Saudi Arabia, except in Makkah, Madinah, and certain border areas.

Employment and Business Freedom

Family Sponsorship

Visa-free travel

Residents can transfer funds abroad without restrictions.

Eligibility for Saudi Residency Scheme

To apply for the Premium Residency, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Be at least 21 years old.

Possess a valid passport.

Have no criminal record.

Be medically fit.

Legally enter Saudi Arabia.

Provide proof of stable income or financial investment.

You can apply for the scheme through the official website: pr.gov.sa.