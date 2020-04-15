COAS, Zalmay, Gen Miller discuss overall regional security situation
RAWALPINDI - US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad and Commander Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan General Austin Scott Miller called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters.
According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters of mutual interest, overall regional security situation including Afghan refugees issue and Afghan reconciliation process were discussed during the meeting on Tuesday.
COAS emphasised that amidst COVID-19 situation, we should not lose track of hard-earned achievements for Afghan peace process and peace and stability in the region.
He also updated the visitors on Pakistan Government's efforts for peace and the Prime Minister's call for international community to help alleviate the issues confronting developing world in present circumstances.
