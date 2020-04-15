COAS, Zalmay, Gen Miller discuss overall regional security situation
Web Desk
10:25 AM | 15 Apr, 2020
COAS, Zalmay, Gen Miller discuss overall regional security situation
Share

RAWALPINDI - US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad and Commander Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan General Austin Scott Miller called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters of mutual interest, overall regional security situation including Afghan refugees issue and Afghan reconciliation process were discussed during the meeting on Tuesday.

COAS emphasised that amidst COVID-19 situation, we should not lose track of hard-earned achievements for Afghan peace process and peace and stability in the region.

He also updated the visitors on Pakistan Government's efforts for peace and the Prime Minister's call for international community to help alleviate the issues confronting developing world in present circumstances.

More From This Category
COAS, Zalmay, Gen Miller discuss overall regional ...
10:25 AM | 15 Apr, 2020
COVID-19: Five more tested positive in IOK
10:02 AM | 15 Apr, 2020
Lance Naik Irshad embraces martyrdom in N ...
08:37 AM | 15 Apr, 2020
900 Pakistani expats donate Rs45m to PM’s ...
11:04 PM | 14 Apr, 2020
FM Qureshi phones British counterpart over ...
10:26 PM | 14 Apr, 2020
Coronavirus: Pakistan extends lockdown for two ...
08:32 PM | 14 Apr, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahira Khan, Mansha Pasha remember Mashal Khan on his third death anniversary
02:37 PM | 14 Apr, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr