PM Shehbaz to visit Qatar, Türkiye after Saudi visit in major push to diffuse US-Iran tensions

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to visit Qatar and Türkiye after concluding, as Islamabad intensifies high-level engagement amid escalating geopolitical tensions and fragile peace efforts in the Middle East.

The prime minister will undertake official visits to Saudi Arabia and Qatar for key bilateral discussions before heading to Türkiye to attend the high-profile Antalya Diplomacy Forum. There, Sharif is also expected to hold crucial sideline meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and other world leaders.

The high-stakes regional tour comes at a critical moment, as Islamabad ramps up diplomacy ahead of a possible second round of US-Iran peace talks. The first round of direct negotiations between Washington and Tehran, held in Islamabad over the weekend, ended without breakthrough, but marked rare and major attempt to defuse conflict that has already dragged on for more than six weeks.

That war erupted after US and Israeli strikes on Iran, triggering chain reaction across the region. Iran’s retaliation has reportedly targeted US allies in the Gulf, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar, while also disrupting vital energy routes, raising alarm across global markets and regional capitals.

Despite failure to secure an immediate agreement, US President Donald Trump signaled that negotiations could resume this week in Islamabad, keeping hopes of a diplomatic breakthrough cautiously alive. A fragile ceasefire remains in place for now, even as reports emerge of a US naval blockade imposed on Iran, further heightening tensions.

PM Sharif will not be traveling alone. He will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar along with other senior officials, underscoring the seriousness of Pakistan’s diplomatic push.