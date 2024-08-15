Search

Three retired officers taken into military custody in Faiz Hameed case: ISPR

Source: File Photo

RAWALPINDI – Three retired officers were also taken in military custody in connection with the Field General Court Martial proceedings of former spymaster Lt Gen retired Faiz Hameed.

The development was confirmed by the Inter Services Public Relations in a statement,

“In connection with the FGCM proceedings of Lt Gen (Retd) Faiz Hameed, three retired officers are also in military custody for their actions prejudicial to military discipline,” read the statement.

Further investigations of certain retired officers and their accomplices for fomenting instability at the behest of and in collusion with vested political interests are continuing, it added.

Brigadier retired Ghaffar, brigadier retired Naeem and a Colonel retired have reportedly been arrested

On August 12, the process of Field General Court Marital was initiated against former ISI chief Lt Gen retired Faiz Hameed after taking him into military custody in the Top City case.

“Complying with the orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan, a detailed court of inquiry, was undertaken by Pakistan Army, to ascertain correctness of complaints in Top City Case made against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd),” ISPR had said in a statement. 

Consequently, appropriate disciplinary action has been initiated against him, under provisions of Pakistan Army Act, it added. 

“In addition, multiple instances of violation of Pakistan Army Act post retirement have also been established,” the military’s media wing said.

In April 2024, Pakistan Army initiated an inquiry against retired Lt Gen Faiz Hameed in response to allegations raised by the owner of a private housing society.

The Army had constituted an inquiry committee, chaired by a Major General, to investigate the accusations against him.

Ex-ISI chief Faiz Hameed faces probe for alleged DHA Peshawar land scam

