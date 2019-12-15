PM Imran to visit Bahrain on Monday to attend its National Day

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Bahrain on Monday to attend the National Day of the country as Guest of Honour. He is visiting Bahrain at the invitation of King Hamad Bin Isa Al-Khalifa.

The premier will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including members of the cabinet and senior government officials, Radio Pakistan reported on Sunday.

This is PM Khan's first visit to Bahrain since assuming office in August last year.

During the visit, he will have one-on-one meeting with King Hamad Bin Isa Al-Khalifa and hold delegation-level talks with Crown Prince Salman Bin Hamad Al-Khalifa. The exchange of views would cover the entire gamut of bilateral relations and matters pertaining to regional and international issues.

Bahrain's highest civil award will be conferred upon the prime minister on the occasion.

Pakistan and Bahrain enjoy close cordial ties based on commonalities of faith and culture and marked by mutual trust and understanding.

The two countries have established institutional mechanisms, including Bilateral Political Consultations and Joint Ministerial Commission, to bolster bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

Both Pakistan and Bahrain also enjoy close inter-parliamentary cooperation. Over 100,000 Pakistani expatriate community, which contributes to the socio-economic development of Bahrain, acts as a strong human bridge between the two countries.

The Prime Minister's visit to Bahrain will enable the two sides to explore ways and means to further deepen bilateral trade and investments ties.