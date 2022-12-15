Several injured in clashes on Pakistan-Afghan border: reports
Web Desk
02:30 PM | 15 Dec, 2022
Several injured in clashes on Pakistan-Afghan border: reports
Source: File Photo
Several people were wounded in an armed clash between the Pakistani military and Taliban forces near the Chaman border on Wednesday.

Reports in the media suggest that clashes erupted between border forces at the Chaman-Spin Boldak border, the second time in a week as Taliban fighters opened fire on Pakistani civilians.

Amid the recent skirmishes, officials declared an emergency in state-run hospitals to provide medical aid to injured civilians.

More to follow…

