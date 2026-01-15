5-year-old undergoes rare surgery to remove undeveloped fetus in Rahim Yar Khan

RAHIM YAR KHAN – Doctors have successfully removed an undeveloped fetus from the chest of a five-year-old boy in a rare surgery at Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Rahim Yar Khan.

The surgery, performed on Monday by Dr. Sultan Awaisi, involved the removal of a “fetus in fetu,” a condition where an underdeveloped fetus exists within another body.

Dr. Awaisi explained that the fetus was located near the child’s main artery in the chest. In most cases, such undeveloped fetal tissue is found in the abdomen, making this particular case exceptional due to its unusual location in the chest.

The child had experienced breathing difficulties, chest infections, coughing, and frequent fever since he was 18 days old, but the condition had gone undiagnosed for five years.

Following a CT scan, doctors confirmed the presence of the undeveloped fetus. The fetus, which weighed approximately one kilogram, had developed several organs, including a spine, hair, and teeth, but lacked a head.

Dr. Awaisi stated that the boy is now recovering well, eating and moving normally. He is expected to be discharged from the hospital by Friday.