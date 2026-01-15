Pakistan, China mark 75 Years of diplomatic ties as PM Invites Xi Jinping for Official Visit

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended Pakistan’s all out support to boost all-weather strategic partnership with China, in meeting Sun Haiyan, Vice Minister of the International Department of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC). The discussions came as the two nations mark the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations.

The premier highlighted series of high-level exchanges this year, including Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar’s visit to Beijing, the interior minister’s Shanghai trip, and the upcoming journey of the National Assembly speaker to China. PM Sharif conveyed warm greetings to President Xi Jinping and the Chinese leadership, reiterating Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to the One China Policy.

He hailed China’s unwavering support, particularly through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), stressing the urgency of implementing the next phase of CPEC projects on schedule.

Shehbaz personally extended an invitation to President Xi for an official visit to Pakistan this year, calling it a historic moment for bilateral relations.

Haiyan praised Shehbaz for stabilizing Pakistan politically and economically, emphasizing China’s pride in Pakistan’s diplomatic achievements. She also highlighted the strong party-to-party relations between the CPC and Pakistan’s political landscape, commending efforts to foster political unity for effective governance.

Earlier, Sun met Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, where both sides explored avenues to strengthen Pakistan-China relations, deepen inter-party cooperation, and expand people-to-people exchanges, signaling a year of intensified collaboration between the two strategic partners.