Pakistan reaffirms stance on not allowing its territory to be used against Iran

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has reaffirmed its position of not allowing its land and airspace to be used against Iran amid ongoing tensions in the region.

During a weekly briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Hussain Andrabi stated that Pakistan remained confident that Iran will manage its situation through wisdom and its rich cultural heritage.

The spokesperson also reiterated Pakistan’s stance, as it had in the past, that it will not permit the use of its territory or airspace for any actions against Iran.

In other diplomatic updates, he said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received a telephone call from the Emir of Qatar, who expressed satisfaction with the bilateral relations and mutual cooperation between the two countries. Similarly, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar received a call from Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister, focusing on bilateral relations.

Ishaq Dar also had discussions with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on the current situation in Iran, as well as with Myanmar’s Foreign Minister. Additionally, he spoke with Indonesia’s Minister for Investment.

Regarding the recent US visa restrictions, the spokesperson stated that Pakistan is in contact with US authorities. The US is reportedly reviewing its visa policy, and Pakistan hopes the restrictions will soon be lifted.

The spokesperson further highlighted India’s violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions concerning occupied Jammu and Kashmir and reiterated Pakistan’s desire for smooth trade relations with the U.S. They also affirmed that Pakistan’s trade with Iran follows international regulations.

On the Abraham Accords, Pakistan’s benchmark remains the establishment of an independent and sovereign state of Palestine. Pakistan is actively participating in the Gaza peace process through the Arab Islamic countries’ group.

Concerning the situation in Afghanistan, Pakistan’s embassy in Kabul is working on the return of students, while a large number of Pakistani students stuck in Iran have arrived in Gwadar. The government is facilitating their return, with the Pakistani embassy in Iran assisting the students. Around 54 students returned from Iran on Wednesday, with more expected soon.