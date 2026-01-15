Two terrorists killed as attack on DI Khan police post foiled

DERA ISMAIL KHAN – Two terrorists were killed in a swift retaliatory operation by police after an attack on a checkpoint in the Khathi area of DI Khan was repulsed.

District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada told media that unidentified militants launched an assault on the police post late Wednesday night.

However, the police force responded effectively, repelling the attackers and forcing them to flee.

DPO Sahibzada commended the bravery of the officers, noting their quick and decisive action in thwarting the attack. He also highlighted the high morale among the police personnel, reinforcing their commitment to combat terrorism.

During the exchange of fire, one police officer sustained injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment.

The police have launched further investigations to track down any remaining suspects involved in the attack.

Earlier, security forces carried out an operation in Balochistan’s Kalat district based on intelligence reports about the presence of terrorists linked to the Indian proxy group Fitna-e-Hindustan, killing four militants.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the intelligence-based operation was conducted on January 12 after information was received about the presence of terrorists affiliated with the Indian proxy organization in Kalat.

The statement said that during the operation, security forces effectively targeted the terrorists’ hideout, and after an intense exchange of fire, four India-sponsored terrorists were neutralized.

ISPR added that weapons and ammunition were recovered from the terrorists, who had been actively involved in multiple terrorist activities in the area.

The military’s media wing further stated that a sanitization operation is ongoing in the area to ensure the complete elimination of any remaining Indian-sponsored terrorists.

The statement emphasized that in line with the vision of Azm-e-Istehkam, approved under the National Action Plan by the Federal Apex Committee, Pakistan’s security forces and law enforcement agencies will continue their indiscriminate campaign against terrorism to completely eradicate the menace of foreign-sponsored terrorism from the country.