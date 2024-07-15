Ashura 2024: Traffic plan issued for processions on Muharram 9, 10 in Karachi

KARACHI – The Karachi Traffic Police have issued the traffic plan for the Ashura processions to be held on Muharram 9 and 10 in the southern port city.

On Muharram 9 (July 16), a main procession will be taken out from Martin Road Imambargah, Liaquatabad at 9am and it will reach Nishtar Park at 12pm, where the participants will attend a Majlis.

The procession will again start from Nishtar Park and will use Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto Road, Mehfil-i-Shah-i-Khurasan, MA Jinnah Road (point a), Mansfield Street, Preedy Street, Tibet Chowk, MA Jinnah Road (point b), Bolton Market, Bombay Bazaar, Kharadar, and Nawaz MahabatKhanjee Road to culminate at for Hussainian Iranian Imambargah, Kharadar.

The 10th Muharram procession will also follow the same route. As part of security measures, vehicles will not be allowed to use the route dedicated for the procession from Gurumandir Chowk.

All traffic will be diverted towards Soldier Bazaar Road, Coast Guard, Ankle Seria Chowk to Jubilee or NishtarRoad.

However, vehicles coming from Nazimabad will be diverted from Lasbela towards Nishtar Road and Zoological Gardens.

Furthermore, all traffic coming from the Liaquatabad will be diverted towards Martin Road to the Central Jail Karachi.

Similarly, vehicles coming from Hassan Square will head towards Chowrangi via Kashmir Road and Shahrah-e-Quaideen.