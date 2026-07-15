Govt Employees to get up to Rs52,000 under revised House Requisition Allowance

ISLAMABAD – Thousands of secretariat employees are set to get revised House Requisition Allowance as the government approved revised rates for officials from BPS-03 to BPS-22. The new allowance structure raises the monthly benefit to as much as Rs52,000 for employees.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Civil Secretariat, Chief Minister Secretariat, and Governor Secretariat employees will get a financial boost after the provincial government approved major increase in the House Requisition Allowance, effective July 1, 2026.

The decision was taken during a special meeting of the provincial cabinet after the approval, and now KP Finance Department has issued formal notification directing all relevant departments to implement the revised allowance without delay. Under the new rates, employees in BPS-03 to BPS-06 will receive Rs6,000 per month, while those in BPS-07 to BPS-10 will get Rs9,000. Officials in BPS-11 to BPS-13 have been granted Rs13,000, whereas employees in BPS-14 and BPS-15 will receive Rs16,000 every month.

The revised package also brings good news for for senior officers. Employees in BPS-16 will receive Rs18,000, those in BPS-17 and BPS-18 will get Rs21,000, while officers in BPS-19, BPS-20, BPS-21, and BPS-22 will receive Rs28,000, Rs35,000, Rs42,000, and a maximum of Rs52,000 per month, respectively.

The revised House Requisition Allowance applies to all eligible employees from BPS-03 to BPS-22 serving in the Civil Secretariat, Chief Minister Secretariat, and Governor Secretariat.

The announcement comes at a time when government institutions are increasingly revising employee benefits. In a similar move, the Supreme Court of Pakistan recently approved a 100 percent increase in the utility allowance for its employees. The decision, endorsed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi, will also take effect from July 1, 2026.

After the revision, Supreme Court employees in Grades 1 to 6 will receive Rs12,000 per month instead of Rs6,000. Employees in Grades 7 to 10 will now receive Rs16,000, up from Rs8,000, while those in Grades 11 to 15 will see their monthly utility allowance double from Rs10,000 to Rs20,000.