Training must to meet challenges of future battle field: COAS Bajwa
Web Desk
10:36 PM | 15 Oct, 2020
Training must to meet challenges of future battle field: COAS Bajwa
Share

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that training is vital part of every soldier's professional development and must remain hallmark to meet the challenges of future battle field.

According to ISPR, COAS on Thursday visited Bahawalpur. He was briefed on operational, training and administrative matters of Bahawalpur Corps.

Army chief also witnessed snipers’ training of soldiers who demonstrated successfully shooting targets at long ranges as far as 1500 meters. 

Interacting with officers and men, COAS appreciated their professional prowess and high morale. COAS lauded shooters on their commendable marksmanship skills. 

He particularly congratulated trainers for optimum utilisation of Extreme Long Range facility developed to train high quality marksmen and snipers who are proving decisive in today’s battlefield environment.

COAS also inaugurated Soldiers’ Club at Bahawalpur Garrison for the welfare of troops and their families.

Earlier, on arrival, Corps Commander Bahawalpur, Lieutenant General Syed Muhammad Adnan received COAS.

More From This Category
Saqib Nisar’s NRO cannot save Imran Khan, says ...
12:28 AM | 17 Oct, 2020
Opposition parties gather to cover corruption, ...
11:29 PM | 16 Oct, 2020
Pakistan fines Qatar Airways for violating ...
08:57 PM | 16 Oct, 2020
New date for MDCAT 2020 announced
08:41 PM | 16 Oct, 2020
London police tighten security outside Nawaz ...
07:07 PM | 16 Oct, 2020
Doctor’s negligence takes eyesight of 9 ...
06:45 PM | 16 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Taylor Swift, Bradley Cooper guitars to be auctioned for US Covid-19 relief fund
03:21 PM | 16 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr