Sohail Afridi sworn in as New KP Chief Minister amid Power Shift

PESHAWAR – Sohail Afridi officially taken oath as the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, bringing an end to the province’s leadership vacuum. The oath-taking ceremony took place at the Governor House in Peshawar, where Governor Faisal Karim Kundi administered the oath in accordance with the Peshawar High Court’s directive to complete the process by 4 PM without further delay.

🔴 LIVE | Chief Minister KP Sohail Afridi Oath Taking Ceremony at Governor House Peshawar https://t.co/17y3aB6Uo6 — PTI (@PTIofficial) October 15, 2025

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi is administering the oath to the new Chief Minister, fulfilling the Peshawar High Court’s directive that the oath be taken by 4 PM today without delay.

Senior political leaders, provincial assembly members, and government officials are attending the ceremony, marking the completion of a major constitutional process in the province.

Earlier, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi arrived from Karachi to Peshawar to oversee the event. The ceremony follows days of political uncertainty after the resignation of former Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

In his earlier remarks, PTI Provincial President Junaid Akbar praised the judiciary for upholding constitutional norms, saying that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had been without a Chief Minister for several days and that today’s ceremony restores normalcy to the provincial government.

Governor Kundi had earlier told ARY News that he would personally administer the oath, adding that Gandapur’s resignation was verified and accepted after being submitted on the Assembly floor. He also clarified that two resignations were received, with the first one containing certain doubts.

With the oath-taking ceremony now in progress, Sohail Afridi officially assumes charge as the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ending a period of political vacuum in the province.

More updates to follow…