Punjab launches 90-day crackdown on unlicensed drivers

LAHORE – The Punjab Traffic Police have intensified its crackdown on unlicensed drivers under the ongoing “Safe Punjab” campaign, aimed at reducing traffic accidents.

The police have launched a 90-day special initiative to address this issue as efforts are being made to protect lives of citizens.

A traffic police spokesperson said over 117,000 drivers have been fined for driving without a license in just two weeks, marking an 11% increase in actions against unlicensed driving.

The crackdown has led to a 19% rise in the issuance of regular driving licenses. The consistent enforcement of traffic laws over the last three months has also resulted in a notable reduction in accidents.

DIG Traffic, Muhammad Waqas Nazir, emphasized that the aim of these operations is to reduce road accidents and prevent fatal incidents.

The crackdown is part of a broader effort by the traffic police to ensure the safety of road users across Punjab.