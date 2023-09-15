200 Prize Bond 2023 – check draw results online

The Hyderabad office will hold Prize Bond Rs 200 draw No. 95 today on September 15, 2023 (Friday).
First Prize Winner - 093777
Second Prize Winners - 002536, 348200, 476510, 521695, 991054
|List
|Number of Prizes
|Winning Amount
|Prizes
|Prize Bond RS. 200/-
|01
|PKR 750,000
|1st Prize
|Prize Bond RS. 200/-
|05
|PKR 250,000
|2nd Prize
|Prize Bond RS. 200/-
|2,350
|PKR 1,500
|3rd Prize
The first lucky winner will get a prize of Rs750,000 while five prizes of Rs250,000 each have been reserved for the second position holders.
The third prize of Rs1,250 will be awarded to 2,350 lucky winners.
Full List of winners will be updated soon....
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 15, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|296.9
|300.15
|Euro
|EUR
|322
|325
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|376.5
|380
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.7
|82.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|79.05
|79.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|786.83
|794.83
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.72
|41.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.57
|42.97
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.8
|38.15
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.09
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|958.55
|967.55
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.21
|63.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.01
|177.01
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.64
|27.94
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|768.48
|776.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.28
|81.98
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217
|219
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|331.44
|333.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,200 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,070.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,480 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs200,015.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Karachi
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Quetta
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Attock
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Multan
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
