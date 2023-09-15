Search

200 Prize Bond 2023 – check draw results online

Web Desk
09:34 AM | 15 Sep, 2023
Source: File Photo

The Hyderabad office will hold Prize Bond Rs 200 draw No. 95 today on September 15, 2023 (Friday).

Rs200 Prize bond Winners

First Prize Winner - 093777

Second Prize Winners - 002536, 348200, 476510, 521695, 991054

Winning Amount Of Rs. 200 Prize Bond

List Number of Prizes Winning Amount Prizes
Prize Bond RS. 200/- 01 PKR 750,000     1st Prize
Prize Bond RS. 200/- 05 PKR 250,000     2nd Prize
Prize Bond RS. 200/- 2,350 PKR 1,500    3rd Prize

The first lucky winner will get a prize of Rs750,000 while five prizes of Rs250,000 each have been reserved for the second position holders.

The third prize of Rs1,250 will be awarded to 2,350 lucky winners.

Third Prize Winners List

Full List of winners will be updated soon....

