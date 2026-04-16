Is Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Munir heading to Washington amid push for US-Iran Talks?

ISLAMABAD – The second round of negotiations between the United States and Iran remains shrouded in uncertainty, with Pakistan confirming that no date has yet been finalized.

Ahead of the visit, there were specualtions about Army Chief Asim Munir’s visit to the US. Meanwhile, Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said he is unaware of reports suggesting Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir may travel to the United States following his recent visit to Tehran.

Andrabi revealed that while critical issues, including nuclear concerns, are actively under discussion, strict secrecy surrounds the process, with officials refusing to disclose even basic details.

Describing the negotiations as highly sensitive, Andrabi emphasized that the talks are unfolding under an “extraordinary level of trust and confidentiality,” warning media outlets against speculation. Even the composition and arrival of delegations for the next round remain undisclosed, highlighting the delicate nature of the ongoing diplomatic maneuvering.

Behind the scenes, Pakistan has emerged as a key power broker, engaging in what officials describe as “intensive and extensive” diplomacy. The recent Islamabad Talks stretched over 30 hours, including 21 hours of direct negotiations—an indication of both the complexity and urgency of the situation. Despite these marathon discussions, no breakthrough was achieved, leaving the region on edge.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is currently on a whirlwind four-nation tour, visiting Riyadh, Doha, and Istanbul in a bid to rally support and keep diplomatic momentum alive. At the same time, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir is leading a high-level delegation in Tehran, signaling Pakistan’s deep involvement at both political and military levels.

This week, US President Donald Trump has hinted that talks could resume within days and even suggested Pakistan as a preferred venue. Meanwhile, Iran has confirmed that indirect exchanges through Islamabad are ongoing, describing the current diplomatic activity as a continuation of earlier negotiations.