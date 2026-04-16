Fighter jets greet Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif in Qatar in high-level honour

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received an exceptionally high-profile and symbolic welcome upon his arrival in Qatar, underscoring the depth of Pakistan–Qatar relations at a time of heightened regional sensitivity.

As PM’s aircraft entered Qatari airspace, fighter jets of the Qatar Air Force immediately took up escort formation. The jets accompanied the Prime Minister’s plane throughout its approach, guiding it securely all the way to the airport in what is being described as a rare and highly distinguished diplomatic gesture.

🚨🇵🇰🇶🇦 A MASSIVE WELCOME FOR PAKISTAN’S PM IN QATAR Qatari fighter jets escorted PM Shehbaz Sharif’s aircraft the moment it entered Qatari airspace. Qatar recently says the whole region is thankful for Pakistan’s efforts in helping to stop the war. WORLD RESPECTS PAKISTAN!! pic.twitter.com/XBBq0mfi6x — Zard si Gana (@ZardSi) April 16, 2026

Upon landing in Doha, the Prime Minister and his delegation were received with full protocol arrangements, including a formal guard of honour presented by a smartly turned-out contingent of the Qatari Armed Forces. The capital city and airport were also seen adorned with Pakistani flags, reflecting the warmth of bilateral ties and public symbolism attached to the visit.

The extraordinary aerial escort highlighted the strength of diplomatic relations between the two countries and the importance Qatar places on the visit.

During the visit, Qatar has reportedly expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s constructive diplomatic role in regional stability efforts, with sentiments suggesting that the broader region acknowledges Pakistan’s contribution toward de-escalation and peace-building initiatives.

In meetings with Qatar’s leadership, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to peace, stating that Pakistan strongly supports de-escalation and dialogue to prevent further conflict in the Gulf region. He also reiterated Pakistan’s condemnation of attacks on Qatar and other countries.

Prime Minister held detailed discussions with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, focusing on the evolving regional situation as well as expanding cooperation in key sectors including security and energy. Both sides reaffirmed their resolve to strengthen long-standing fraternal ties between Pakistan and Gulf nations.