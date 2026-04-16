Hafiz Saeed’s close aide Amir Hamza injured in Lahore’s Johar Town

LAHORE – Unidentified gunmen opened fire on a vehicle in Lahore’s Johar Town, injuring religious scholar Amir Hamza while former Lahore High Court judge Nazir Ghazi remained unharmed.

The attackers fled after the shooting, Lahore police started search operation. Mir Hamza received medical treatment, and investigations are ongoing.

The attack left religious scholar and fiery orator Mir Hamza, associated with Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD), injured. He sustained minor wounds and was immediately shifted for medical treatment, authorities confirmed. Retired Lahore High Court judge Nazir Ghazi, who was also present inside the same vehicle at the time of the attack, miraculously escaped unharmed.

Police and security forces quickly cordoned off the area and launched manhunt to trace and arrest those responsible. So far, no arrests have been made.

The incident sent shockwaves through security circles, particularly due to what analysts describe as a recurring pattern of targeted attacks against individuals linked to Jamaat-ud-Dawa in different regions of the country. The latest shooting is already fueling concerns over whether these incidents are isolated or part of a coordinated trend, though investigations remain ongoing.

For the unversed, Amir Hamza is well-known religious figure who has drawn both attention and controversy in the past, including for remarks praising former Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, comments that sparked public debate at the time.

The incident is likely to intensify speculation regarding possible external involvement, a subject that has previously been raised in Pakistan in connection with similar attacks on JuD-linked leaders.