New Timings Issued for Islamabad Shops, Restaurants, and Businesses under Austerity Drive

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani capital city Islamabad has come under sweeping new restrictions as authorities enforce early closing hours across markets, businesses, and recreational venues in a major austerity-driven policy shift that is already reshaping the city’s daily life and economy.

Under the new order, all shops, markets, and shopping malls across the capital must shut down sharply by 8:00 PM every day, including weekends, marking a major change in the city’s evening commercial activity. Authorities clarified that basic services will remain operational beyond this cutoff. These exemptions include pharmacies, medical stores, hospitals, diagnostic labs, petrol pumps, CNG stations, and dairy or milk shops, which will continue to serve the public without interruption.

The restrictions extend heavily into Restaurants, hotels, bakeries, grocery and marts, butcher and meat shops, fruit and dry fruit vendors, vegetable stalls, and traditional tandoors must all close by 10:00 PM. Despite early shutdown, businesses will still be allowed to operate takeaway services and home delivery beyond the official closing time, offering some flexibility for consumers.

Wedding and social event venues have also come under strict regulation. Marriage halls, marquees, and event spaces must cease all operations by 10:00 PM, and the rule is so comprehensive that it applies even to functions held on private premises, significantly tightening control over late-night gatherings and celebrations.

In another major restriction, gyms, sports clubs, and fitness centers are now required to close by 8:00 PM, further limiting evening recreational activities across the city.

Authorities circulated the directive to all major governing and enforcement bodies, including the Chief Commissioner’s Office, Islamabad Police, Capital Development Authority (CDA), Ministry of Interior, PEMRA, and media organizations, ensuring immediate implementation and widespread public awareness.

With these sweeping measures now in force, Islamabad is witnessing a dramatic shift toward early shutdowns, as the capital adjusts to tightened schedules that significantly reduce nightlife, reshape business operations, and redefine urban activity patterns under the government’s austerity drive.