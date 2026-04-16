Pakistan Navy conducts successful live firing of cutting-edge anti-ship missile

RAWALPINDI – In a resolute display of preparedness and precision-strike capability, Pakistan Navy successfully conducted a live weapon firing of an indigenously developed Ship-Launched Anti-Ship Missile, accurately engaging its target with high speed at extended range.

Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Chief of the Naval Staff, along with leading scientists and engineers, witnessed the missile firing, according to ISPR.

The missile integrates a cutting-edge guidance system and advanced maneuverability, enabling it to evade threats, adapt to dynamic conditions, and deliver with precision and lethality, it added.

The successful launch of this indigenously developed missile underscores the fusion of technological excellence and operational expertise.

This missile firing is a manifestation of Pakistan Navy’s commitment to maintaining credible sea-based deterrence in conventional domain and ensuring maritime security and stability in the region.

President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Services Chiefs have commended the participating units and scientists on achieving this milestone.