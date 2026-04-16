Pakistan playing positive role to ease regional tensions: FinMin Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD – Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb stated that Pakistan’s leadership is playing a positive role in reducing tensions in the region.

Speaking in an interview with a US news channel, he said Islamabad remains committed to the second phase of negotiations, adding that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Field Marshal are actively engaged in serious efforts.

He further said that Pakistan has taken necessary measures in view of the tense regional situation and is working to maintain gas and petroleum supply chains, which have been affected due to rising tensions in the region.