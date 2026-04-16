Pm Shehbaz Pays Respect At Masjid E Nabwi Saw After Meeting Mbs

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited holy city of Madinah after departing from Jeddah during his official visit to Saudi Arabia, as Pakistani top civil-military leaders are leading diplomatic tour.

The premier was received upon arrival in Madinah by the Governor of the region, Prince Salman bin Sultan. After formal reception, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, accompanied by his delegation, at the Roza-e-Rasool SAW, where he offered prayers and supplications for the peace, prosperity, and unity of Pakistan and its people.

The doors of Roza Rasool were specially opened for the visit, highlighting the significance of high level visit. After completing his engagements in Saudi Arabia, the Prime Minister is scheduled to depart for Doha. There, he is expected to hold an important meeting with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, as part of continued high-level diplomatic consultations in the region.

The visit comes amid a broader Gulf tour aimed at strengthening diplomatic, economic, and strategic ties with key regional partners in fresh bid to end US-Iran war.