Shehbaz–MBS meeting focuses on Regional Stability, Pakistan’s Diplomatic engagements to end US-Iran war

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held detailed discussion with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as regional tensions continue to simmer.

The high-level talks centered on the rapidly evolving situation in the region. Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s “full solidarity and support” for Saudi Arabia amid rising instability. He expressed profound grief over the loss of lives, declaring that the people of Pakistan stand “shoulder to shoulder” with their Saudi brothers during this critical time.

But the biggest revelation came when the Prime Minister disclosed Pakistan’s behind-the-scenes diplomatic role in easing one of the world’s most volatile rivalries. Shehbaz Sharif briefed Crown Prince on major breakthroughs in Pakistan-led peace efforts, which reportedly paved the way for a ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

The premier highlighted the historic round of negotiations held in Islamabad between Washington and Tehran, signaling a potentially transformative shift in regional geopolitics. Saudi Crown Prince praised the efforts, specifically acknowledging the “constructive role” played by Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan’s Army Chief, Syed Asim Munir, in pushing forward the peace process.

Beyond geopolitics, the meeting reinforced the deep-rooted alliance between the two nations. He also expressed heartfelt gratitude for Saudi Arabia’s continued economic support, calling the relationship “unique” and grounded in a strategic mutual defense partnership. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation and maintaining close coordination on all matters of shared interest.

With diplomacy, defense, and regional peace all on the table, this high-powered اللقاء signals that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are positioning themselves at the center of a rapidly shifting global landscape.

v