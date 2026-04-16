PSL 11 sees Big Drop in Viewership Amid No Crowd and Global Crisis?

KARACHI – Pakistan Super League 2026 PSL 11 continues with full swing as second leg of the flagship series is underway in Karachi. The matches reached 1.1 billion digital views and over 2 billion watch minutes after 22 matches, but engagement slowed compared to last year, when the same milestone was achieved in just 12 matches.

Games viewership dropped from 91.7 million to around 50 million, showing reduced audience interest in the season which used to make waves every year.

The season has also been affected by off-field issues, including no crowds in stadium, security concerns, and controversies like the “pink ball” incident.

What was heavily promoted as bold “New Era” for the league instead spiraled into a turbulent campaign marked by disruption and controversy. The season has been plagued by logistical breakdowns, security concerns, and repeated questions over competition integrity, casting a shadow over the tournament’s credibility.

A wave of high-profile overseas stars withdrew from PSL contracts to join other leagues, leaving franchises scrambling to rebuild weakened squads. The scheduling clash intensified criticism and strengthened the perception that the PSL is increasingly playing second fiddle on the global T20 stage

PSL games in Karachi will continue till 28 April, kicking off with a clash between Hyderabad Kingsmen and Peshawar Zalmi. The opening phase already promises fireworks, with blockbuster double-header on 9 April featuring Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United, followed by Karachi Kings taking on Peshawar Zalmi.

Since 2018, the venue has hosted 75 PSL matches up to 2025, including four major finals in 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2024, cementing its reputation as one of the most important grounds in the tournament’s history.