Karachi Kings replace UAE duo with Jason Roy for remaining PSL 11 matches

KARACHI – Karachi Kings have replaced two UAE players, Muhammad Waseem and Khurram Iqbal (Khuzema bin Tanveer as written), from the remaining matches of PSL 11 with England’s Jason Roy.

According to the franchise spokesperson, both UAE players were released due to national duties. The spokesperson added that Karachi Kings fully support their players’ representation of their national team.

It is worth noting that earlier both UAE players had been called up for participation in a domestic D50 cricket tournament. Sources say they are expected to rejoin Karachi Kings in PSL 11 after playing a few matches in that event.

Meanwhile, Karachi Kings have included England’s aggressive opening batter Jason Roy as a replacement for Muhammad Waseem, while the replacement for Khurram Iqbal will be announced later.