Punjab braces for intense heatwave from late April to June 2026

LAHORE – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast a period of intense heat in Punjab starting late April and continuing through June, with temperatures expected to rise significantly above normal.

South Punjab and several other regions could experience heatwave conditions as the mercury climbs.

According to PMD’s seasonal outlook, temperatures are anticipated to remain above average until May 2026. Some areas may see temperatures soar 4 to 6 degrees Celsius above normal, with occasional spikes triggering heatwaves.

April is expected to be slightly warmer, with temperatures 1 to 2 degrees above normal, while May could see further rises of 2 to 3 degrees. By June, temperatures in some parts of the province may reach 45–46 degrees Celsius.

In major cities like Lahore, urban heat effects may make the temperatures feel more extreme, with May temperatures projected between 42 and 45 degrees Celsius.

The PMD defines a heatwave as any period with temperatures of 42 degrees Celsius or higher. Prolonged exposure to such conditions can intensify risks.

Officials have warned that temperatures may reach around 38 degrees Celsius by late April, with a higher likelihood of severe heatwaves in May and June, potentially exceeding 44 degrees Celsius in June and July.