Qatar rolls out Red Carpet, Guard of Honor for Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif landed in Doha on an official visit that drew a grand welcome from Qatari authorities. The premier was warmly received by Qatar’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Sultan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi, along with senior officials and dignitaries.

The invitation quickly turned ceremonial as a sharply dressed contingent of the Qatari Armed Forces presented a guard of honor, underscoring the importance of the visit. In a striking visual display of solidarity, Doha International Airport and key areas across the city were adorned with Pakistani flags, creating a powerful image of bilateral friendship.

دوحہ: 16 اپریل 2026۔ وزیرِ اعظم محمد شہباز شریف اپنے دورہ قطر پر دوحہ پہنچ گئے ہیں. قطر کے وزیرِ مملکت برائے خارجہ امور سلطان بن سعد المریخی نے وزیرِ اعظم اور پاکستانی وفد کا پر تپاک استقبال کیا. وزیرِ اعظم و پاکستانی وفد کو قطری مسلح افواج کے چاک و چوبند دستے نے سلامی بھی… pic.twitter.com/7XrrQx9FuR — Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) April 16, 2026

The visit is expected to carry major diplomatic weight, as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to hold crucial talks with the Amir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. Discussions will go beyond routine matters, focusing on Pakistan’s active efforts to promote peace and stability across the region and the wider world.

Accompanying the Prime Minister is a high-level delegation, including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar, Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi, and the Prime Minister’s international media spokesperson Mushahid Zaidi. Their presence signals the strategic importance Islamabad attaches to this visit.