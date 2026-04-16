Sindh restores deceased quota, CM Murad Ali Shah approves key reforms

KARACHI – After consultations with the provincial cabinet, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has decided to restore the deceased quota policy.

The decision was taken during a Sindh cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister, where a series of key policy measures were approved.

These included the restoration of the deceased quota, initiatives to empower farmers through collective use of resources, authorizing Sindh Bank to open and process Letters of Credit (LCs) for imported goods, bringing the Lyari River under the jurisdiction of TMC Lyari, and releasing Rs497.574 million for the upgradation of Rohri Railway Station.

The meeting, held at the Chief Minister’s House, was attended by provincial ministers, advisors, special assistants, the Chief Secretary, and other senior officials. The cabinet reviewed major reforms in employment policy, agriculture, education, health, infrastructure, and financial governance.

Regarding the deceased quota, the cabinet decided that cases submitted before September 2024, and meeting other requirements, will be processed on merit.

It is worth noting that the deceased quota policy was introduced in 2002. However, the Supreme Court of Pakistan, in its verdict dated September 26, 2024, had declared all legal provisions related to the policy discriminatory and ultra vires, prompting the Sindh government to halt processing of such cases.

After detailed deliberations, the cabinet approved that cases filed before September 2024 may now be considered in accordance with the law and processed on merit by the relevant departments.