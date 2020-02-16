UN Secretary General Guterres reaches Pakistan on four-day visit
Share
ISLAMABAD - Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres Sunday arrived here on a four-day visit mainly to attend an international conference besides meeting the country’s leadership.
On his arrival at Nur Khan Airbase, he was received by Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram and senior officers of the Foreign Office and the United Nations in Pakistan.
During the visit from February 16 to 19, the UN Secretary-General will participate in the “International Conference on 40 Years of Hosting Afghan Refugees in Pakistan: A New Partnership for Solidarity” wherein he will deliver a keynote address.
He will call on President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.
Interactions with parliamentarians, media and the youth besides talks on sustainable development, climate change and peacekeeping are also on his agenda.
The Secretary-General will pay a visit to Lahore and travel to holy Gurdwara Kartarpur Saheb.
- Kabaddi WC 2020: President, PM congratulate Pakistan team for winning ...08:55 AM | 17 Feb, 2020
- PM Imran inaugurates Int’l conference to mark 40 years of Afghan ...08:25 AM | 17 Feb, 2020
- Guterres commends Pakistan’ contributions towards UN’s charter, ...10:53 PM | 16 Feb, 2020
- Pakistan to name all development projects after top taxpayers09:59 PM | 16 Feb, 2020
- PTI announces 3-day mourning as Naeemul Haque laid to rest in Karachi09:53 PM | 16 Feb, 2020
- Shahid Afridi and wife welcome 5th baby girl01:41 PM | 15 Feb, 2020
- 10 restaurants in Lahore for a romantic date on V-day12:08 PM | 13 Feb, 2020
- Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are reportedly expecting their first ...10:26 AM | 13 Feb, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019