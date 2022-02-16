Six terrorists involved in Kech attack killed in Balochistan IBO
RAWALPINDI – Security forces on Wednesday killed six wanted terrorists in a heavy exchange of fire during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Buleda, Balochistan, the military’s media wing said in a statement.
“These terrorists were involved in recent terrorist activities in Kech,” ISPR said, adding that cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered from the terrorist hideout.
Last month, ten soldiers embraced martyrdom in a terrorist attack on a security check post in Kech district.
The incident happened "on night of January 25 and 26. During intense exchange of fire, a terrorist was killed and several injured," ISPR said.
It further said that three terrorists were also apprehended during the retaliatory action, adding that a follow-up clearance operation was "in progress to hunt down perpetrators of the incident".
It added the armed forces are determined to "eliminate terrorists from our soil no matter what the cost."
Three terrorists linked to Panjgur attack killed ... 09:55 PM | 4 Feb, 2022
RAWALPINDI – Security forces killed three terrorists, including two high-value targets, at Balgatar in the Kech ...
