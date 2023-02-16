Muneeba Ali’s ton helps Pakistan beat Ireland at T20 World Cup

CAPE TOWN – Muneeba Ali led Pakistan's women's team to a 70-run victory against Ireland in the ongoing T20 World Cup at Newlands on Wednesday.

The star player hit 102 to set up a 70-run win over Ireland as she took Women in Green to a total of 165, this was the country’s highest-ever T20 World Cup total.

Being the sixth woman to score a century in T20 World Cup history, Muneeba bagged accolades and garnered praise from cricket greats from likes of West Indies' Ian Bishop.

After getting an initial blow from arch-rival India, team Pakistan is back in the event. In the recent clash, Ireland bowled out for 95, with Nashra Sandhu claiming career-best figures of four for 18.

Star player Muneeba and seasoned player Nida Dar, who scored 33, stitched 101.

On the other side, Ireland opening players Amy Hunter and Gaby Lewis tumbled inside the first five overs. Young player Orla Prendergast played a knock of 31 and Eimear Richardson later makes 28 off 17. Pakistan’s Nashra Sandhu then outfoxed Orla and Eimear.

Last year in November, Ireland beat Women in Green in a T20 series but were now outplayed in the recent clash at T20 World Cup.