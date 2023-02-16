Muneeba Ali’s ton helps Pakistan beat Ireland at T20 World Cup

Left-handed batter creates history for being first Pakistani women to score century in T20 int’l
CAPE TOWN – Muneeba Ali led Pakistan's women's team to a 70-run victory against Ireland in the ongoing T20 World Cup at Newlands on Wednesday.
The star player hit 102 to set up a 70-run win over Ireland as she took Women in Green to a total of 165, this was the country’s highest-ever T20 World Cup total.
Being the sixth woman to score a century in T20 World Cup history, Muneeba bagged accolades and garnered praise from cricket greats from likes of West Indies' Ian Bishop.
Etching her name in the record books ✍️
An outstanding 💯 by @MuneebaAli17 👏
After getting an initial blow from arch-rival India, team Pakistan is back in the event. In the recent clash, Ireland bowled out for 95, with Nashra Sandhu claiming career-best figures of four for 18.
Star player Muneeba and seasoned player Nida Dar, who scored 33, stitched 101.
On the other side, Ireland opening players Amy Hunter and Gaby Lewis tumbled inside the first five overs. Young player Orla Prendergast played a knock of 31 and Eimear Richardson later makes 28 off 17. Pakistan’s Nashra Sandhu then outfoxed Orla and Eimear.
Last year in November, Ireland beat Women in Green in a T20 series but were now outplayed in the recent clash at T20 World Cup.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 16, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|264.9
|267.8
|Euro
|EUR
|280.7
|283.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|317.5
|320.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|71.6
|72.32
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|69.75
|70.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|179.8
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|717
|725
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|194.8
|199.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39
|43
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|38.78
|39.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|34.33
|34.69
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.25
|3.36
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|880.68
|889.68
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62
|62.6
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.41
|172.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.53
|26.83
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|700.35
|708.35
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|74.06
|74.75
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|199
|201
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.97
|26.27
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|292.21
|294.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.75
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs191,750 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs165,250.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs155,290 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Karachi
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Islamabad
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Peshawar
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Quetta
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Sialkot
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Attock
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Gujranwala
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Jehlum
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Multan
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Gujrat
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Nawabshah
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Chakwal
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Hyderabad
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Nowshehra
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Sargodha
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Faisalabad
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Mirpur
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
