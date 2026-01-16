Mehmood Achkzai notified as NA opposition leader

ISLAMABAD – The National Assembly Secretariat on Friday notified PTI-backed Mehmood Khan Achakzai as the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly after a long delay.

According to the notification, issued under Rule 39 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007, the decision was approved by the Speaker of the National Assembly and has taken effect from Jan 16, 2026.

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq handed over the notification to PTI Chairman, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, and senior PTI leader, Amir Dogar.

During today’s session of the National Assembly, the speaker emphasized that political parties must collaborate to improve the overall performance of the assembly and confirmed that consultations would be held to guide the chamber’s activities. Barrister Gohar Ali Khan responded by reminding the Speaker that a commitment had been made to issue the notification by Thursday.

The decision comes after the previous Opposition Leader, Umar Ayub, was disqualified and removed from the National Assembly seat. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former Prime Minister Imran Khan had proposed Mekhdoom Khan Achakzai for the position, based on his senior political standing and leadership role in the constitutional restoration movement. PTI also submitted a formal request, supported by over 70 signatures from its members, to appoint Achakzai as the Opposition Leader.

Achakzai, known for his leadership in constitutional matters, is expected to play a key role in shaping the political discourse in the assembly.