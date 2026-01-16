Pakistan observes Shab-e-Meraj tonight: Update on January 17 holiday

LAHORE – The sacred night of Shab-e-Meraj will be observed across Pakistan tonigh, January 17, with great reverence and devotion.

Muslims will mark this important night by offering special prayers, Nawafils, and gatherings in mosques throughout the country.

On the occasion of Shab-e-Meraj, religious scholars will deliver special sermons focusing on the significance of the event and its spiritual importance.

They will highlight the miraculous journey of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) during the Shab-e-Meraj and its profound meaning in the Islamic faith.

Additionally, prayers will be offered for the prosperity, peace, and security of the nation, as well as for the unity and welfare of the Muslim Ummah.

Shab-e-Meraj Holiday Update

The Sindh government has announced holiday for educational institutions on January 17 on account of Shab-e-Meraj.

The Sindh Education and Literacy Department said all public and private schools, colleges, and educational institutions across the province will remain closed on Saturday (Jan 17).

Isra and Meraj, celebrated by Muslims worldwide, falls on the night of 27th Rajab 1447 according to the Hijri calendar. This revered night commemorates the miraculous journey and heavenly ascension of Prophet Muhammad PBUH.