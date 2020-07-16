Pakistan becomes permanent member of SCO Youth Council
Associated Press of Pakistan
07:57 PM | 16 Jul, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Thursday said the country had become permanent member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Youth Council due to concerted efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Today, I want to share a big and good news with Pakistani Youth that Pakistan has been made permanent member of the SCO Youth Council due to keenness of Prime Minister Imran Khan and consistent efforts and hard work of our government in last two years,” the SAPM said in a video message, released by his office.

It became possible just due to the pro-youth initiatives taken by the prime minister including Kamyab Jawan Programme and establishment of first-ever youth council in the country, he added.

He said now the country youth could represent Pakistan in SCO Youth Council sessions and take part in its youth exchange programmes such as skill development programmes.

The SAPM also expressed his gratitude for Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his team, who, he said, had played pivotal role in achieving this milestone.

The SCO is a permanent inter-governmental international organization and its creation was announced in June 2001 at Shanghai (China) by five countries China, Kazakhstan, the Russian Federation, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

