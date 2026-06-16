Gb Election Independents Join Ipp After Meeting Aleem Khan

GILGIT – All four independent candidates who won the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly elections have joined the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP).

The independent members announced their decision to join the party during a meeting with Federal Minister Aleem Khan. Those who joined IPP include Muhammad Dilpazir from GBA-15 Diamer, Aman Ali from GBA-21 Ghizer-3, Anwar Ali from GBA-23 Ghanche, and Asad Shafiq from GBA-24 Ghanche-3.

According to Dilpazir Khan, the four candidates formed a group before joining IPP. He added that they are also in contact with other independent candidates and members of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM).

He further said they will invite other candidates to join IPP and aim to emerge as the second-largest party in the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly.