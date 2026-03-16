Iran hails Pakistan’s unwavering support against US‑Israeli aggression

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi thanked government and people of Pakistan for their strong support of Iran amid ongoing aggression from the United States and Israel.

In a post written in Urdu, Araghchi said, “On this blessed, divine, and spiritually significant day and hour, I extend my heartfelt thanks to the government and people of Pakistan for their full-throated expression of solidarity with the people and government of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the face of aggression by America and the Zionist regime.”

ان بابرکت، الٰہی اور روحانی دنوں اور گھڑیوں میں،

میں حکومت اور عوامِ پاکستان کا تہہِ دل سے شکریہ ادا کرتا ہوں کہ انہوں نے امریکہ اور صہیونی رجیم کی جارحیت کے مقابلے میں عوام اور حکومتِ اسلامی جمہوریہ ایران کے ساتھ اپنی یکجہتی اور حمایت کا بھرپور اظہار کیا۔ — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) March 16, 2026

He made it clear that Iran remains steadfast in defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity, relying fully on Allah Almighty for strength and guidance.

Amid rising Middle East tensions, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Saudi Arabia last week for urgent talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, just a day after speaking with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The region is on edge following a US-Israel strike on Iran on February 28, which killed over 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and more than 150 schoolgirls. Iran has retaliated with missile and drone attacks across Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries, killing US service members and leaving at least three Pakistanis dead.

The conflict has also shut the Strait of Hormuz, sending oil prices soaring and forcing Pakistan to hike fuel costs while scrambling for alternative supplies from Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held talks with Azerbaijan’s top diplomat, reflecting Islamabad’s frantic diplomatic balancing act amid a rapidly intensifying regional crisis.