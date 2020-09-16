665 new Coronavirus cases reported; four deaths in past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD - The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Wednesday were recorded 5,936 as 665 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Four corona patients, three of them were under treatment in hospitals, and one died out of the hospital on Tuesday, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

No COVID affected person was on a ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Balochistan, while 97 ventilators elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,912 allocated for COVID-19 patients, were occupied.

Some 29,097 tests were conducted across the country on Tuesday, including 13,642 in Sindh, 9,828 in Punjab, 2,003 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 2,303 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 656 in Balochistan, 310 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and 355 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Around 290,760 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 303,089 cases were detected so far, including AJK 2,441, Balochistan 13,690, GB 3,297, ICT 15,984, KP 37,140, Punjab 97,946 and Sindh 132,591.

About 6,393 deaths were recorded in the country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,448 in Sindh, two of them in hospital and one out of the hospital on Tuesday, 2,217 in Punjab,1,257 in KP, 178 in ICT, 145 in Balochistan, 79 in GB whereas one of them on Sunday and 65 in AJK.

A total of 3,024,987 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 735 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 995 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.