Al-Ghazi Tractors rolls out 600,000th unit after four decades of production

LAHORE – Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited (AGTL) on Wednesday marked a major milestone with the production of its 600,000th tractor at its manufacturing facility in Dera Ghazi Khan, where the company began operations more than four decades ago.

The commemorative unit, a Ghazi 640 model, was produced during a ceremony attended by company leadership at the plant, which spans over 3.9 million square feet and has remained central to AGTL’s operations since 1983.

The company said it manufactures over 92 per cent of its tractor components locally, underscoring its contribution to Pakistan’s industrial base and localisation efforts in the agricultural machinery sector.

AGTL, a subsidiary of the Al-Futtaim Group with technical collaboration from Case New Holland, has spent 42 years producing tractors tailored to Pakistan’s agricultural conditions.

“Reaching 600,000 tractors is not just a production number, but a reflection of the trust millions of Pakistani farmers have placed in us over the decades,” said Chief Executive Officer Yasin Seker.

Pakistan’s agriculture sector employs nearly 40pc of the national workforce and contributes about 24pc to the country’s GDP, highlighting the importance of mechanisation and access to farm equipment.

The company added that its nationwide distribution network enables farmers in remote areas to access machinery as well as after-sales services.