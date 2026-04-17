‘Miracle in Mardan’: Laborer rescued alive after 17 days in marble mine

MARDAN – A labourer trapped in a marble mine in Mardan’s Nangabad area has been rescued alive after 17 days.

Abdul Wahab, who was caught under soil and heavy stones when a mountain landslide occurred during marble mining on March 31 in Rustam Tehsil, was pulled out safely today after continuous rescue efforts.

The landslide had buried several workers, claiming the lives of eight laborers, while two others were rescued alive.

Rescue authorities confirmed that Abdul Wahab was successfully brought out after more than two weeks of arduous operations, marking a remarkable survival story in the district.

During the incident, nine workers lost their lives while three others injured. The collapse occurred in the Rustam area of Mardan district, trapping workers beneath rubble, according to a spokesperson from Rescue 1122.

Rescue teams managed to extract 12 individuals from the site, with nine confirmed dead. The three injured workers were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Shafi Jan, the special assistant to the provincial chief minister, offered condolences to the families of the victims and noted that rescue operations were continuing under the supervision of district authorities.