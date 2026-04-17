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NADRA eases Punjab arms licensing with new major facility

By Our Correspondent
10:34 am | Apr 17, 2026
Latest Update On Issuance Of Arms License In Punjab

ISLAMABAD – The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has eased the process for obtaining firearms licenses in Punjab by enabling biometric verification through the Pak ID mobile app.

Citizens can now submit their applications on the Punjab Firearms License website (https://pal.nadra.gov.pk) and complete the biometric verification directly via the app, eliminating previous difficulties.

The Punjab Home Department had issued a notification in November 2025 halting all manual and institutional firearms license processes, including renewals and computerization procedures.

Under the new directives, holders of old manual licenses were given a final opportunity to transition to computerized licenses, while all prior instructions were rescinded.

The department had also requested detailed reports from divisional commissioners and judicial additional secretaries regarding all licenses computerized between March and November, as well as progress on the collection of illegal firearms and the deweaponization campaign across the province.

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Our Correspondent

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