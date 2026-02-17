Pakistani TikTok influencer gang raped in Jacobabad

JACOBABAD – A TikTok influencer, Shaherbano known as Sara, was reportedly gang raped by four men in Jacobabad city of Sindh.

The victim has registered a case against suspects at the Airport Police Station to file a complaint. The suspects have been identified as Akmal Wagho, Molabakhsh Gulwani, Peral Jakhirani, and an unidentified individual.

The victim stated in her complaint that the assailants lured her under the pretext of making a video and, with the use of weapons, held her hostage before allegedly assaulting her.

Police have arrested one of the suspects, Akmal Wagho, while efforts to apprehend the remaining culprits are ongoing.

DNA samples from the victim have been sent to the laboratory for further investigation, and the authorities assure that the remaining suspects will soon be brought to justice.