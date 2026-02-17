‘Ring of Fire’: First solar eclipse of 2026 set to take place today

KARACHI – the first solar eclipse of 2026 will take place, an annular solar eclipse commonly referred to as the “Ring of Fire.”

During this event, the moon will pass directly in front of the sun in its elliptical orbit, but it will not completely cover the Sun.

During the eclipse, the outer part of the Sun will remain visible as a bright, reddish ring, giving it the characteristic “Ring of Fire” appearance.

The complete solar eclipse will be visible only in Antarctica, while it will not be observable in Pakistan.

When Will Solar Eclipse Begin?

The eclipse will begin at 2:56 PM (Pakistan Standard Time), reach its peak at 5:12 PM, and end at 7:28 PM.

Astronomers have advised against looking directly at the Sun without proper eye protection, as it can be harmful to the eyes. Special eclipse glasses are recommended for safe viewing.