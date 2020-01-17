AIOU digitalizes its system facilitating online admissions

ISLAMABAD - Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has digitalized its existing system, in order to facilitate the people applying for online admission, particularly at the post-graduate level.

According to the Director Admissions on Friday, the updated system helps to handle the admissions’ forms in a quick and efficient manner and reduces any chance of loss.

While maintaining the prevailing practices, accepting the forms through post offices, the online facility has also been extended to expedite the entire admissions' process for various academic programs.

The University's Regional Offices across the country have been directed to guide and help the aspiring students for online admission.

Computer and internet facility has also been made available for this purpose.

The University has opened its first-phase of admissions this week for the Semester Spring, 2020 for which online applications will be encouraged.

Academic programs being offered in the first-phase include Matric, FA, MS/MPh, PhD and BS (face-to-face).