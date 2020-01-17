AIOU digitalizes its system facilitating online admissions
Associated Press of Pakistan
05:29 PM | 17 Jan, 2020
AIOU digitalizes its system facilitating online admissions
Share

ISLAMABAD - Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has digitalized its existing system, in order to facilitate the people applying for online admission, particularly at the post-graduate level.

According to the Director Admissions on Friday, the updated system helps to handle the admissions’ forms in a quick and efficient manner and reduces any chance of loss.

While maintaining the prevailing practices, accepting the forms through post offices, the online facility has also been extended to expedite the entire admissions' process for various academic programs.

The University's Regional Offices across the country have been directed to guide and help the aspiring students for online admission.

Computer and internet facility has also been made available for this purpose.

The University has opened its first-phase of admissions this week for the Semester Spring, 2020 for which online applications will be encouraged.

Academic programs being offered in the first-phase include Matric, FA, MS/MPh, PhD and BS (face-to-face).

More From This Category
PFMA blames PTI minister Aslam Iqbal for crisis ...
11:48 AM | 19 Jan, 2020
'BISP stipend being increased to Rs 6,000'
11:20 AM | 19 Jan, 2020
Alice Wells to arrive in Pakistan today to meet ...
11:09 AM | 19 Jan, 2020
Imran Khan discusses digital media with youth at ...
09:59 PM | 18 Jan, 2020
AJK snowfall: Neelum, Leepa, Bhedi declared ...
09:50 PM | 18 Jan, 2020
FO summons Indian diplomat to reject mischievous ...
08:58 PM | 18 Jan, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
65th death anniversary of Saadat Hasan Manto being observed
03:12 PM | 18 Jan, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr